close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 25, 2019

Deworming campaign

Newspost

 
October 25, 2019

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is about to launch a deworming campaign in all the schools of the province. This is a commendable initiative in the best interest of children. These deworming pills will be administered to schoolgoing children aged 5-15.

Children are most vulnerable to worm infections as their immune system is not yet fully developed. Untreated worm infections prevent children’s healthy growth, cause poor nutrition and reduce their capacity to concentrate and learn. The treatment is simple, safe, effective and free of charge. A single dose of deworming treatment drastically reduces the number of worms in each child. The deworming pills have some common reaction – nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, drowsiness and rash. With regard to administering the deworming tablets, a large number of teachers fear that its reaction is hazardous. This impression could lead to their reluctance to administer it. So, the concerned health organization is supposed to dispel this incorrect notion.

Tariq Nawaz

Mardan

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost