Fri Oct 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

Arish stars as Sindh crush KP in National U19 tournament

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

KARACHI: Arish Ali Khan’s nine-wicket haul in the second innings helped Sindh beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by nine wickets on day-three of the fourth-round of National U19 Three-Day tournament on Thursday.

At Karachi’s State Bank Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 169 in 67.5 overs after they had resumed their second innings on 103 for four.

Left-arm spinner Arish took nine for 87, finishing with match figures of 12 for 129 runs.

Requiring 30 to win the match, Sindh chased down the target inside 11 overs for the loss of one wicket. At Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Northern beat Central Punjab by 52 runs in a low-scoring match.

Northern resuming their second innings on 104 for five in 36 overs were dismissed for 127 in 52 overs. Mohammad Awais took five wickets for 27. Chasing 145, Central Punjab were bundled out for 92 in 44.5 overs. Right-arm medium fast bowler Faizan Saleem was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for four runs in eight overs.

