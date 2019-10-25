close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

Germany pummel Pakistan again

Sports

KARACHI: Germany defeated Pakistan 6-2 in their second match to win the series 2-0 in Mochangladbatch on Wednesday.

In the first match on Tuesday, Germany had crushed Pakistan 6-1.

For Pakistan, Ghazanfar Ali (45th minute) and Rashid Mehmood (55th minute) were the scorers. For Germany, the scorers were Fuchs Florian (32nd minute), Miltkau Marco (45th minute), Rühr Christopher (46th and 55th minute), Staib Constantin (57th minute) and Große Johannes (58th minute).

Pakistan team will now go to Holland to play back-to-back Olympic qualifying matches at Amstelveen on October 26 and 27.

