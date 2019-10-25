La Liga to appeal against new date for postponed Clasico

MADRID: La Liga confirmed on Thursday it will appeal the decision to play Saturday’s postponed Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 18.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced the new date on Wednesday after the two clubs came to an agreement following the postponement of the original fixture at Camp Nou due to violent, pro-independence protests in Catalonia.

La Liga proposed the postponement last week but want the match to be rescheduled for December 4.

“La Liga does not share the Competition Committee’s decision to set December 18 as the date of the Clasico match and will appeal,” La Liga said in a statement on Thursday.

Listing its reasons for opposing December 18, La Liga said the rules state postponed games should be played at the earliest possible opportunity, which is December 4, and that clubs have no power to decide dates of matches.

La Liga added that it holds the responsibility for setting dates due to broadcasting considerations and that December 18 also clashes with the Copa del Rey.

The appeal will be lodged in the common courts and to the Spanish government’s Sports Council (CSD).