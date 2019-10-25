China to host expanded Club World Cup in 2021

SHANGHAI: China will host the inaugural edition of the expanded 24-team Club World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, hailing it as a “historic decision”.

FIFA’s choice underlines China’s growing clout in football and could be a precursor to the country eventually hosting the World Cup proper.

Infantino made the announcement after a meeting in Shanghai of the FIFA Council, the decision-making unit of football’s world governing body.

It will mean many of the biggest club teams — including eight from Europe — descending on China in June-July 2021.

Infantino confirmed that China, which has made football a national priority under President Xi Jinping, had been the only candidate.

“It is a historic decision for football,” he said.

“It will be a competition which every person, every child and everyone who loves football is looking forward to.”

The FIFA chief said in June that his new Club World Cup could generate as much as $50 billion in commercial income, although he did not state how many editions that would cover and a source told AFP the figure was “scarcely credible”.

The current Club World Cup features seven teams including the holders of the UEFA Champions League. Qatar will host the competition this year and in 2020.