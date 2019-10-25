close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

PTF not organising ITF Futures this year because of South Asian Games

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is not going to organise any ITF Futures event this year due to South Asian Games (SAG) in December.

PTF in its annual activity calendar submitted to Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) mentioned two ITF Futures (each carrying prize purse of $15,000) in December.

The first was to be Kulsum Saifullah Khan Memorial from December 9-15 and the second Benazir Shaheed Open from December 16-22 in Islamabad.

“We have changed our plan due to South Asian Games,” said Senior Executive Vice President of PTF Khawar Hyat when asked.

He said the Futures are held in December every year but this time they were busy preparing for SAG so it was not possible to organise these events.

“We will organise these Futures next year,” said Khawar.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan held three Futures (each carrying prize purse of $15,000) in December last year.

