Billings named Morgan’s deputy for NZ T20s

After missing out on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 with a shoulder injury, the 28-year-old Kent wicket-keeper batsman Sam Billings has been named Eoin Morgan's deputy for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.



Billings last played an international in March this year, in a T20I against West Indies in Basseterre, shortly before he suffered the injury that kept him out of the World Cup. Now, he is set to make it back to the national side, on the back of three centuries in his last five innings for Kent, for whom he also served as captain, in Division One of the County Championship.

“It’s great to get some recognition and it’s a huge honour,” Billings said. “It’s a great opportunity to be recognised as a developing leader. And there’s an element of personal development about it, too.

“I captained the England Lions last winter and my county for the last two years. Eoin gave me a call a couple of weeks ago and said he’d love me to do it. I suppose he must see something in me. I’m looking forward to learning from him and implanting what I’ve done at Kent.”