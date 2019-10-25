Northern thump Balochistan to lift National T20 Cup

KARACHI: A half-century from Umar Amin and disciplined bowling helped Northern thump Balochistan in the National T20 Cup final at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on Thursday.

Batting first, Northern scored 167 for five in their 20 overs with opener Umar scoring 60 off 38 balls, hitting three sixes and six fours. But his departure in the 12th over sparked a mini collapse as Northern slumped to 109 for five in the 15th over.

All rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz scored 58 runs off the last 32 balls to push their side to a defendable total. Umar Gul bore the brunt of the onslaught, conceding 45 runs in his allotted four. Other bowlers were not economical either. Only Amad Butt, who registered figures of 4-0-19-2, seriously halted Northern’s charge.

Balochistan’s chase stalled before it had even begun as Sohail Tanvir removed captain Imam-ul-Haq and wicket-keeper batsman Bismillah Khan in the third over. Veteran Imran Farhat and Awais Zia put on 44 for the third wicket. The former scored 32 off 26 balls, hitting five fours, while the latter managed 28 off 27 with five boundaries. But the asking rate continued to climb.

A lack of power hitters in the Balochistan line-up meant getting that down was always going to be a tough ask, and with Imad Wasim and Nawaz habitually stingy in the middle overs, the wheels began to come off. Shadab, too, put in a much improved performance that may bode well for his international prospects in Australia, conceding just 23 runs in his four while removing Haris Sohail and Imran Farhat.

Northern continued to puncture Balochistan’s chances with routine wickets, with no one looking like they might hold up one end and drag their side closer to the finish line. Amad Butt struck an enormous six, but it was very much out of keeping with how his side were progressing.

Northern’s bowlers were canny enough to bamboozle a long-ish tail. Balochistan lost their last four wickets for 12 runs. They were bowled out 11 balls short of the full quota as the game, and Balochistan’s campaign, whimpered to an uninspiring finish.