Russian accused of plotting coup flees to Ukraine

MOSCOW: A young Russian man who faces a lengthy jail term on extremism charges escaped house arrest and requested asylum in Ukraine, a source told AFP.

Ukraine’s border guard service said this week that the unidentified 26-year-old arrived at a checkpoint in the northern Chernigiv region where he requested asylum.

"The Russian said he is being persecuted for taking part in protest rallies against the authorities," the service said in a statement.

A border guard service source, speaking to AFP, identified the asylum seeker as Sergei Gavrilov.

Gavrilov was the second high-profile Russian to flee the country in the past two weeks.

Last year authorities detained Gavrilov and nine other people accusing them of belonging to an anarchist cell that had plotted an uprising in what has come to be known as the "New Greatness" case.

Supporters insist they have been framed by Russian security services.

After the escape a court ruled that Gavrilov should in the future be held in custody and not under house arrest, lawyer Maxim Pashkov said.