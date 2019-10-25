KU student wins big on innovative business idea

Karachi University’s Department of Food Science and Technology student, Alina Hadi, secured the first position in all Pakistan intervarsity food and agriculture innovative business ideas competition under the auspices of the DICE Foundation, USA.

The event was held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan. As many as 157 projects were displayed in the exhibition by students of 32 universities, and Hadi clinched the top position and a cash price of Rs100,000.

The project was based on bioplastics prepared from the material extracted from the plants at Sindh and Balochistan coastline. Hadi informed the judges that it would be a greatly beneficial idea in the light of plastic bags ban. She is enrolled in PhD programme at the university under the supervision of Dr Feroz Alam.