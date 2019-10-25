One-window operation to be launched at SBCA

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that one-window operation will be launched at the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) so people can complete construction on their residential properties measuring up to 200 square yards within a month.

While visiting the SBCA offices on Thursday, he said that the scope of the one-window operation, to be launched at the provincial building control agency, in the later stages would be expanded to cover plots measuring more than 200 square yards.

He said that the provincial government had been initiating various steps to provide maximum facilitation and assistance to people who had to get their construction-related tasks done at the SBCA.

He said that the initiation of the operation was one further step in this regard as afterwards the timeline of one month would be reduced to 15 days. Meritocracy would be promoted in the working of the SBCA as the property owners would no more be required to unduly visit offices to get their construction-related tasks completed.

He said accountability process would be initiated against the SBCA officials responsible for causing undue hardships to people, who had to face undue inconvenience in their construction-related matters. He said biometric verification system was being introduced in the SBCA offices to ensure regular attendance of its employees and the attendance system would be expanded to the SBCA offices in other districts of the province.