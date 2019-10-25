Chief of Anti-Encroachment Cell vows operation across Sindh

Director Anti-Encroachment Cell Tariq Dharejo said on Thursday that the force was going to launch an operation across the province.

In a video statement, he said his department was going to make the province a ‘no-encroachment zone’.

He said the operations would be conducted in Karachi in the first phase in which action would be taken against the encroachment mafia in Tariq Road and Saddar areas.

He warned that the operations would also be conducted in the surroundings of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Civil Hospital Karachi and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

“The crackdown against the encroachments will be initiated in all shopping malls, hospitals and other locations,” the officer warned. “The full-fledged operations are also being conducted against the land mafias.”

Dharejo said Karachi’s additional inspector general of police had appointed model SHOs to the Surjani and Manghopir police stations, and these SHOs were taking action against land grabbers.