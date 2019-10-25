Parents urged not to be misled by rumours against polio vaccine

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho Thursday urged the parents not pay any attention to rumours regarding the polio vaccine and to ensure their children are given polio vaccine drops every time vaccinators knock on their doors.

She also asked the parents to learn from the sufferings and mental agony of those whose children had become crippled for life after they refused to get their children vaccinated.

The minister warned that the performance of polio workers and vaccinators would be reviewed and those who did not perform well would be sacked while those performing extraordinarily would be rewarded.

Strict monitoring of people arriving from other provinces in Karachi and the rest of Sindh was required to eradicate polio, she said while talking to journalists after attending a walk at Sea View on the occasion of World Polio Day 2019.

The walk was attended by other officials, polio workers and vaccinators.

Participants of the walk were wearing caps and T-shirts and carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans regarding the eradication of polio and protecting children from the crippling disease.

They also chanted slogans against those spreading misconceptions against the vaccine and urged the parents to give two drops of the polio vaccine during every drive.

The health minister maintained that the eradication of polio was a must for Pakistan, and no province would work in isolation to eradicate the menace without cooperating with the others.

“World Polio Day is on 24th October every year across the world and it is a day where it is our responsibility to spread awareness regarding this disease. Pakistan and Afghanistan are now the only two countries in the world which are still polio-endemic, and as you know Pakistan has reported more than 75 polio cases this year already”, she said and added that this was a huge jump from 12 polio cases in 2018, but we are more than capable of turning this situation around.

Dr Pechuho said eight cases of polio were confirmed in Sindh this year, environment samples were testing positive across the country and the virus had been travelling back and forth. “However, we now have a golden opportunity to turn this around in the low season and come December we will be having repeated campaigns all the way to June.”

According to the health minister, the biggest challenge in polio eradication is missed children and refusals. She sought the help of officers, media professionals and citizens to spread the message that two drops of the polio vaccine should be given to every child every time they were offered during campaigns.

“This is the only way we can protect our children from this lifelong disease and eradicate polio from our country. In addition, we must also spread awareness of routine immunisation for childhood diseases, which are available free of cost at any government EPI centre.”

She observed that communities resisted repeated vaccination and a lot of people used the lack of civic infrastructure and basic facilities as a pretext to resist vaccination. The Sindh government was trying to address this gap as well, she added.

“We have opened multiple EPI centres, mother and child health care centres and experimental dispensaries to cater to groups in high-risk areas for polio. In addition to this, we are also trying to improve the nutritional status of children as well as trying to improve the hygiene conditions in these areas,” she said adding that with the help of partners, they had also set up water filtration facilities and other interventions were planned.

Dr Pechuho maintained that two drops of the polio vaccine was what was needed for every child under 5 years of age in every campaign, and this was what was needed to make Pakistan polio-free. “If we all work together, we are very capable of achieving this. So on this World Polio Day, I request all of you to take that message to your workplaces, to your homes and for our media friends, on TV and newspapers, so we can all contribute towards this national cause.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani announced that the next polio vaccination drive in Karachi would be conducted from December 16 and said focus would be on seven to eight high-risk union councils from where most of the cases were reported and environmental samples came positive.

Talking to representatives of international donor agencies and polio eradication initiative officials, he said the focus of the next drive would be missed children and refusing parents, and vowed that a maximum number of children would be reached during the upcoming drives.