19 suspects arrested

The Rangers on Thursday claimed to have arrested 19 suspects during separate raids in parts of the city.

According to a spokesperson for the paramilitary force, 13 suspects were caught during raids in the al-Falah Colony, Korangi, Awami Colony, Garden, Eidgah and Ferozabad. They were Abdur Rehman, alias Noman, Nadeem Panwar, Arz Muhammad, Saeed, Imdad Ali Shahzad, alias Sajju, Noman, alias Nomi, Bilal, alias Billa, Hunain Adnan, Shahbaz, alias Shani, Shahzaib, Irfan, alias Janni, and Rashid Ahmed. They were accused of being involved in robberies.

The Rangers troops also raided a location in Awami Colony and arrested two suspects, Hamid and Qamaruddin, allegedly involved in extortion. Two suspected robbers, Johns Khan and Wasim Butt, were arrested during raids in al-Falah Colony and Ittehad Town. The paramilitary troops also claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers, Farhan and Nadeem, from the al-Falah Colony and Ferozabad areas.