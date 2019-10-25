Family protests over suspect’s death in police custody

Scores of family members staged a protest outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre after the mysterious death of a suspect in police custody.

A 35-year-old man, Abdul Qadir, son of Huzoor Buksh, was arrested by the Steel Town police for possessing illegal arms on October 21 and an FIR No 489/19 was registered against him. Later, the Landhi police’s investigating wing arrested him under an FIR No 349/19 that was registered against the suspect on September 27.

“We took his custody from the Steel Town police as he was wanted in a case of injuring a citizen, Saeed, and snatching Rs800,000 from him,” Landhi SHO Saadat Butt told The News. He said that the suspect was on physical remand and he fell sick. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment where he breathed his last.

Following his death, a large number of his family members and relatives gathered outside the hospital, and blocked the road and pelted the passing vehicles with stones. They demanded strict action against the cops for allegedly killing Qadir.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the scene and dispersed the protesters after assuring them of full cooperation. The officer said that a postmortem was conducted in the presence of magistrate and samples had been sent to a laboratory to determine the actual cause of death.