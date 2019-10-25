Man accused of raping 14-year-old to be indicted on October 30

A sessions court on Thursday fixed the indictment of a man on October 30 who is facing charges of kidnapping, raping and forcibly marrying a 14-year-old girl.

According to the girl, the suspect, who is a brother of her maternal aunt’s husband tortured her, raped her, forcibly married her in court and threatened to kill her two-year-old brother if she resisted.

In her statement before a judicial magistrate, the girl said that on April 28 her maternal aunt had asked her to accompany her to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on the pretext of seeing someone. She had also asked the victim to bring her two-year-old brother along.

The victim said that they were instead taken to a flat in Shershah neighborhood where her aunt, her husband, his sister pressurised her to marry his brother. She added that his uncle’s brother raped her, tortured her and solemnised marriage with her in court.

She said that they had threatened to kill her brother if she resisted them. She added that a week later she was able to escape from the flat and reached her parents’ house. Later, she went to the police to lodge a complaint against the alleged perpetrators.

Police charge-sheeted all four nominated persons in the case on May 25 as medical reports of the victim confirmed rape and torture on her. The alleged rapist was already in custody. The rest of suspects have been absconding.

The indictment of the suspect was due on Thursday; however, jail authorities failed to produce him in the court. The West district’s additional sessions judge, Mumtaz Ali Solangi, ordered the jail superintendent to make sure production of the suspect on the next hearing.

The case was registered under sections 365-B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel for marriage etc), 376 (punishment for rape), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Ittehad Town police station.

Later, police recommended the inclusion of sections 3 (punishment for male contracting party), 4 (punishment for solemnizing a child marriage) and 5 (punishment for parent or guardian concerned in a child marriage) of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.