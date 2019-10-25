Commissioner told to ensure milk is sold at official rate

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the Karachi commissioner to ensure that milk was being sold at its official price and submit a report with regard to action against retailers who were violating the milk price notified by the government.

The direction came on an application seeking the implementation of court orders with regard to sale of milk at the government notified rate. The Milk Retailers Welfare Association had also filed an application for the implementation of a decision reached at an earlier meeting of the stakeholders, according to which the price of milk had to be reviewed after every four months.

Petitioner Imran Shahzad had submitted in the application that the SHC had disposed of the petitions with regard to fixation of milk price in March 2018, following a settlement reached with consent of all the stakeholders, according to which milk was to be sold at Rs94 per litre in the city.

He had maintained that the high court had directed the commissioner to issue a notification with regard to the milk price and ensure that milk would be sold in the markets as per its notified price agreed by the stakeholders.

The petitioner had submitted that the SHC had ordered the Karachi commissioner to ensure that the quality of milk was checked at every stage of its supply from the dairy farms to the wholesalers and retailers and in case of any violation of the quality standards, the commissioner had been directed to take legal action against those responsible for the violations.

Shahzad had informed the SHC that in spite of the court order, milk was being sold in the city at an increased rate of Rs120 per litre and the commissioner was not taking action against milk sellers for selling the commodity at higher rates.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani filed a statement in which he submitted that meetings had been held to review the milk price but due to unnecessary antagonism of retailers, wholesalers and dairy farmers, no official price could be fixed, and the milk traders illegally increased the milk price to Rs110 per litre, challenging the writ of the government.

The commissioner requested the high court to restrain the dairy farmers, wholesalers and retailers from increasing the price of milk unilaterally to the detriment of general public and direct the retailers for not selling the milk at any rate higher than Rs94 per litre till any new notification issued by the commissioner.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar directed the commissioner to ensure that milk was being sold at the official rate and submit a report by November 12 with regard to action taken against the retailers violating the notified rate.