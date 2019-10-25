Immediate restoration of PMDC demanded

Declaring the newly launched medical regulatory body of the country “Prime Minister’s Medical Commission”, medical professionals’ associations on Thursday demanded of the federal government to immediately restore the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and run it as per 1962 law by holding its elections.

Strongly criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi for dissolving the constitutional body and replacing it with a new commission whose members would be nominated by the PM himself, they said such types of ordinances were not even enacted during dictatorial regimes.

They warned the government of a strong protest and a movement if this “illogical and ill-conceived” move was not withdrawn.

These demands were made by two main associations of medical professionals -- Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) – which strongly objected to the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) created by the federal government through an ordinance, and vowed to resist the move by tooth and nail.

PMA officials, including its Secretary General Dr Qaiser Sajjad, Prof Dr Tipu Sultan, Dr Ikran Tunio and Dr Jamal Shaikh, claimed at a news conference that the new regulatory body was the brainchild of a lawyer, Ali Raza, and Dr Nausherwan Khan Burki. They added that the move was a scam to make medical education unaffordable for the poor and facilitate the wealthy owners of private medical colleges.

“The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council was a regulatory body that used to safeguard the interests of poor students and medical professionals, which was hijacked again and again to facilitate the owners of private medical colleges who are Waderas, industrialists and businessmen, as they want to earn more and more money by making medical education only affordable for those who can pay,” said Prof Tipu Sultan, a senior leader of the PMA.

He claimed that some powerful people in the country wanted to control medical education as it was a goldmine for them.

Dr Qaiser Sajjad termed the ordinance ambiguous and said that instead of the Pakistan Medical Commission, it was in fact the “Prime Minister’s Medical Commission” as all of its members would be nominated by the premier.

He added that it was the most devastating and damaging decision taken by any government regarding the medical profession in the country.

“Such decisions were not even taken by the military dictators, but a so-called democratically elected prime minister nominated his own cousin to ruin the medical profession and education in Pakistan. It seems that instead of a parliamentary democracy, we are now living in a presidential system of governance.”

Dr Sajjad demanded of the government to immediately withdraw the ordinance, and urged all national political parties, including the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Jamaat-e-Islami, to support the PMA and doctors in getting this ordinance withdrawn.

“On this occasion, we thank the PPP and the emir of the Jamaat-e-Islamic, Sirajul Haq, for their support for the doctors,” the PMA secretary General said and urged all segments of the society to support medical professionals against the “illogical” move.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) also rejected the Pakistan Medical Commission ordinance and the dissolution of the PMDC. It demanded immediate cancellation of the ordinance, opening of the PMDC office and the restoration of its functions.

“The government should strengthen the PMDC and announce fresh elections of the PMDC immediately as per the 1962 PMDC act, amended in 2012, to induct fresh representatives elected by the doctors’ community. It should trust the elected representatives and adopt the policy of non-intervention”, PIMA president Prof Muhammad Afzal Mian said in a statement.

He said they considered it an undemocratic and hastily taken decision with far-reaching negative consequences not only for doctors but also for the country.

The PIMA office-bearer said seven out of nine members of the council are nominated by one person, i.e. the prime minister of Pakistan, as opposed to previous democratic elections. This speaks of the dictatorial style of governing, he said and added that despite the presence of several professional bodies, no stakeholder was taken on board.

With handpicked nominations in the first place, who can expect merit and accountability in functions of various sub-committees? He asked.

He further said a licensing exam was planned to be taken at the end of education even before house job (which is part of program). This US model will be a disaster for a country where US conditions are not available at all, he said and added that there are contradictions in the same ordinance regarding standards of accreditation and their implementation, which will lead to serious effects on the standard of medical education in the country.

The PIMA official said the government should involve professional organizations, including the PMA and PIMA in advisory role, He added that the PMDC should ensure equal opportunities for the public and private universities.

He asked that taking one entrance exam for all public and private medical colleges, centrally or provincially, should be ensured, and there should be regulation of the fee structure of the private medical colleges to bring it within the reach of the middle class especially.

In case of no immediate and meaningful action by the government to revert its ordinance, PIMA would join hands with other professional bodies to resist it and seriously taking the matter to court.