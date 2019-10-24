Maulana Fazl met Gen Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: The JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had an important meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss Azadi March.

It was revealed in a private TV channel show by its anchor on Wednesday evening. The said anchor was also included in the media persons who had meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in the day. According to the version of the anchor, the meeting took place few days back when the Maulana had already announced his Azadi March. The co-host of the show claimed that the meeting is a common knowledge. He maintained that the army chief assured the Maulana that he stands by the Constitution and democracy. “We have been doing what the Constitution asks for,” reportedly the army chief said. He also reminded Maulana Fazl that he is a responsible political leader and must be aware that regional situation is critical.

The situation on the border with India is volatile due to Kashmir development and likewise Afghanistan’s situation is also a source of trouble. The army chief reportedly also referred to Iran-Saudi Arabia affairs and told Maulana that it’s not proper time for staging protest since the economy has been brought on the right track after herculean efforts here in the country and abroad. According to the co-host, the COAS made it clear to the Maulana that they wouldn’t permit destabilisation at this moment.

The army chief also ruled out the possibility of minus-Imran concept by saying that he is a constitutional prime minister.

“Neither me nor you could make him minus.” According to the co-host, the army chief made it also clear that if the Maulana insisted to wage protest, then some more minus could take place.

For the sake of stability, if some causalities take place and Constitution provides it, such action will be taken without hesitation.

The co-host further claimed that the Maulana made another phone call to someone else and sought the blessing for holding march only with the assurance that he wouldn’t go for sit-in and even there will be no public meeting, but he should be provided permission for holding march.

The co-host said the Maulana was harshly forbidden for doing it as well. The co-host didn’t give name of the person whom the Maulana called. He claimed that the morale of Maulana is moving downwards as the government has played its cards intelligently for last four/five days.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman wasn’t available for his comments about his meeting with the COAS.