NAB not taking political revenge, says chairman

KARACHI: Reiterating his resolve to continue the accountability drive, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said the anti-graft body would cross every hurdle to make Pakistan a corruption-free country.

“NAB has no connection with politics nor does it has anything to do with the government,” he stressed while speaking during an event at NAB Karachi headquarters.

“NAB is not taking political revenge from any individual or party,” he said.

“The people who were difficult to question in the past are now in the custody of the law,” said Justice (R) Javed Iqbal. He informed the participants that during the last four months, over Rs4 billion had been recovered only from the province of Sindh.

The chairman said that NAB wanted to work for Pakistan and its people only. “To make Pakistan corruption-free we need the support of the people,” he added.

“We believe in accountability for all. Do not indulge in corrupt practices assuming nobody knows anything. If there is evidence against any official, action will be taken against him or her,” he warned.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that corrupt elements who thought they were untouchable are in jails today. The NAB chief said that time of reward and punishment is determined and that the anti-corruption watchdog has not signed any deal but given relaxation only. “We believe in accountability for all policy,” he asserted.

The chairman said housing societies and builders who loot people’s money cannot protect themselves from NAB.

He further urged the general masses to cooperate with the accountability watchdog to free Pakistan from corruption.