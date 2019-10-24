close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 24, 2019

Zverev bows out of Swiss event

Sports

AFP
October 24, 2019

BASEL, Switzerland: World number six Alexander Zverev described his 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 loss to Taylor Fritz as ‘flat’ as he was knocked out of the ATP Swiss Indoors on Tuesday.

The German’s loss to the 21-year-old American came barely a week after defeat in the Shanghai Masters final to Daniil Medvedev and puts his chance of defending his ATP Finals title at risk.

“I was completely flat for some reason,” he said.“I was tired and not focused at all. It was a weird feeling,” he added.

Zverev won the season-ending tournament last November, beating Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic back-to-back.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports