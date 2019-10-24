close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
October 24, 2019

Pakistan women’s team named for BD series

Sports

 
October 24, 2019

KARACHI: The women selection committee led by Urooj Mumtaz on Wednesday announced the Pakistan team that will compete in a three-match Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh, says a press release.

Bangladesh will play three T20Is and two One-Day Internationals on their tour of Lahore. The series starts with the opening T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 26 (Saturday).

The team was finalised keeping in view the performance of the players in the training camp that concluded in Muridke on Tuesday, while the core of the squad that has represented Pakistan recently was also retained.

Former Pakistan players Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal are the other two members of the selection panel along with Urooj.

Pakistan T20I team: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz.

