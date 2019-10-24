Haris guides Northern to final

FAISALABAD: Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by three runs in a last-over thriller at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium to secure a spot in the final of the National T20 Cup, says a press release.

Northern fast-bowler Ha­ris Rauf defended eight runs in the last over of the first semi-final, taking three wickets in the process.

Haris started the over by taking the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed, the top-scorer of the run-chase with 53 from 45 balls. Musadiq Ahmed (0), Zohaib Khan (5 off 5) and Mohammad Mohsin, who was run-out, were the other three wickets to fall in the over.

Northern had set a target of 149 after being asked to bat by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Mohammad Rizwan.

Opener Umar Amin scored a 33-ball 43, hitting four fours and a six, and stitched a 50-run stand for the third-wicket with wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir, who scored a run-a-ball 21.

Asif Ali was the other notable run-getter as he scored 28 from 16 balls with two sixes and a four.

With five wickets for just 13 runs in four overs, Usman Shinwari was the star performer with the ball for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Imran Khan Jnr took two wickets for 31 runs.

In their chase, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost opener Sahibzada Farhan (0) in the first over. After scoring a run-a-ball 15, Rizwan followed him back to the pavilion in the fifth over.

A 65-run stand for the third-wicket between Fakhar Zaman (39 off 31) and Iftikhar, who hit six fours, stabled the run chase.

Khushdil Shah’s 17-ball 22, which had three fours, consolidated Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa’s position in the match. But, the match turned on its head in the last over.

For taking three wickets for 26 runs in three overs and defending eight runs in six balls, Haris bagged the man-of-the-match award. Sohail Tanvir had figures of 2-24.

Scores in brief: Northern 148-9 in 20 overs (Umar Amin 43, Asif Ali 28, Rohail Nazir 21; Usman Shinwari 5-13, Imran Khan Jnr 2-31). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 145-8 in 20 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 53, Fakhar Zaman 39, Khushdil Shah 22; Haris Rauf 3-26, Sohail Tanvir 2-24).