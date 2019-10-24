NOCs for T10 League Revoked: Players not happy with PCB’s decision

ISLAMABAD: Some leading members of the Australia-bound Pakistan team are furious at the cricket board’s decision to revoke NOCs for the T10 League to be played in Abu Dhabi from November 15-24.

At least two of the players talked to ‘The News’ on Wednesday and were clearly not happy with the PCB’s decision to revoke the NOCs and instead to start a fitness and medical camp on the same dates.

The PCB released the following handout on Wednesday: “To manage the players’ workload, continue work on their fitness levels as well as to ensure primacy and participation of its players in its premier Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the PCB has revoked conditional NOCs of its players to feature in the T10 tournament. The fitness and medical assessment camp will be held at the National Cricket Academy from 13-25 November, while the seventh and 10th round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will be played between 11 November and 5 December with the five-day final scheduled in Karachi from 9-13 December.”

As if the PCB was unaware of the players’ workload earlier, it added: “The decision has been made in the best interest of the players as well as to continue to enhance the credibility and reputation of the new domestic structure, which has been widely covered and reported across all media outlets.”

The players questioned the PCB and even Misbahul Haq’s stance on the issue. “We know that head coach Misbahul Haq is behind this. We have already made commitments with the organisers and we did that after getting prior approval from the PCB,” the two players who talked to ‘The News’ said.

They feel that such a decision was taken to mentally torture the players ahead of the Australia tour. “We are about to leave for Australia and the decision to revoke our NOCs has been taken without considering the ground realities. The decision is not only unjust but will also play with the minds of the players,” they said.

One of the cricketers was furious and requested PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to reconsider the decision.

“There was hardly any genuine reason to revisit the earlier decision (of issuing NOCs). If there is any other reason for this cancellation, the PCB must come up with it. Just saying that a fitness camp will be established carries no weightage,” one of them said. He said all those active players who have been picked to play for different teams in the league are contemplating taking up the matter with the PCB chairman.

Some of the Pakistan cricketers who have selected by the eight competing teams of the T10 League include Mohammad Aamir, Mohammad Irfan, Anwar Ali, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Tanvir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Aamir Yamin, Sohail Akhtar and Mohammad Hafeez.