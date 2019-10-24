close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

Man booked for torturing minor daughters

National

OKARA: A man was booked over torturing his minor daughters on Wednesday.

Abdul Aziz of Rajowal was living with his two daughters Sidra Kulsoom, 7, and Zimra Tayyaba, 5 as he divorced their mother, He got married with another woman Zahida Bibi, who had already four children from her former husband. Now Abdul Aziz started torturing his daughters under the sway of his new wife.

