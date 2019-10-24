NAB not taking political revenge: chairman

KARACHI: Reiterating his resolve to continue the accountability drive, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said the anti-graft body would cross every hurdle to make Pakistan a corruption-free country.

“NAB has no connection with politics nor does it has anything to do with the government,” he stressed while speaking during an event at NAB Karachi headquarters.

“NAB is not taking political revenge from any individual or party,” he said.

“The people who were difficult to question in the past are now in the custody of the law,” said Justice (R) Javed Iqbal. He informed the participants that during the last four months, over Rs4 billion had been recovered only from the province of Sindh.

The chairman said that NAB wanted to work for Pakistan and its people only. “To make Pakistan corruption-free we need the support of the people,” he added. “We believe in accountability for all. Do not indulge in corrupt practices assuming nobody knows anything. If there is evidence against any official, action will be taken against him or her,” he warned.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that corrupt elements who thought they were untouchable are in jails today. The NAB chief said that time of reward and punishment is determined and that the anti-corruption watchdog has not signed any deal but given relaxation only. “We believe in accountability for all policy,” he asserted. The chairman said housing societies and builders who loot people’s money cannot protect themselves from NAB. He further urged the general masses to cooperate with the accountability watchdog to free Pakistan from corruption. He expressed his commitment that the mafias looted the poor nationals would have to return their money. The NAB chairman said that the accountability process is for all as the institution is aimed at making Pakistan corruption-free.

The chairman said that the NAB Karachi is a major regional bureau which has played vital role in the performance of the anti-corruption body. Javed Iqbal said that the NAB has first priority to investigate whitecollar crimes on the scientific grounds.

He said that the NAB has achieved a milestone as it submitted a huge some of Rs71 billion in the national exchequer adding that the graft buster body has sent as many as 600 references to honorable accountability courts in the last 23 months while it has a punishment rate of 70 percent in the references.

At the end the Chairman distributed certificates and prizes among the NAB employees showing best performance.