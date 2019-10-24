CM for early completion of metro train project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed making Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) operational for providing transport facilities to the commuters. Buzdar was presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday to review the OLMT project. He was briefed regarding the project, its maiden run on trial basis by electricity. He was informed that work on13 stations from Dera Gujran to Anarkali has been completed and Orange Line Metro Train would become operational from Dera Gujran to Anarkali from October 28.