PM orders best medical facilities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday sought details about the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from Punjab government. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan revealed this in a tweet. She said the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to provide Nawaz Sharif best medical facilities according to the desire of his family members.

Imran Khan also prayed for good health of Nawaz Sharif, she said.

In other tweets, Dr Awan said the foreign diplomats and media's visit to the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistani area had exposed the real face of India to the world. She noted that Pakistan's truth had buried the India lie.

She pointed out that the entire world saw how big lie the Indian army chief's claim was. She said the Indian army chief should apologise to the world for his lie, saying those who were targeting civilian unarmed people were cowardly despots.

Dr Awan wondered when India would take foreign diplomats and media to Occupied Kashmir so that they themselves could see how occupation forces had been unleashing tyranny against oppressed Kashmiris and were carrying out human rights violations.

She said the international community would have to resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of Kashmiris and the UN resolutions.