Alleged launchpads: No response from Indian HC, says FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Faisal said on Wednesday that Pakistan had requested the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to share the details of the alleged locations of launchpads to back their allegations. “No response has so far been received from the Indian High Commission,” he shared.

The spokesperson during weekly briefing once again strongly rejected the claims of Indian Army Chief about the so-called launchpads targeted by India along the Line of Control (LoC). He called upon the P-5 countries to ask India to provide information about the so-called alleged launchpads.

The spokesman said Pakistan does not harbor aggressive designs but our armed forces and the people are ready to defend the country against any act of aggression.

“Pakistan's position on festering Kashmir is very clear and unchanged. The resolution of this dispute lies in the aspirations of Kashmiri people as per the UN Security Council resolutions,” he said. Alluding to the tension with India, the spokesperson said, “We have noticed that anti-Pakistan tirade of BJP leadership is continuing as the electoral process in the Indian states of Haryana and Marharstara advances.”

“Pakistan categorically rejects the Indian allegations and threats as well as distortion of history and facts,” he asserted.

He said that Pakistan will attend the upcoming Afghan peace talks in Moscow.

He said Pakistan will attend the talks and it will be represented by additional Secretary for Afghanistan and the West Asia.

“Pakistan had participated in the first round of four party talks in Beijing in July this year,” he said. “Pakistan has been part of all efforts and processes to facilitate the peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan.”

“We [Pakistan] will continue its efforts as part of shared responsibility to make international peace efforts successful in Afghanistan,” the spokesperson added.

Responding to a question about Malaysian President Mahathir Mohamed stance on Kashmir dispute, the spokesperson said Pakistan was proud of its Malaysian brothers and sisters.

When asked about Indian water aggression, the spokesperson said Pakistan will fight its case at an appropriate forum its rights under the Indus Water Treaty were challenged.