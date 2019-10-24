close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

Imaad wins scrabble tourney

Sports

LAHORE: Syed Imaad Ali dominated day two and final proceedings of the Universal Trophy Scrabble Tournament 2019 and was finally declared as winner with one match to go.

Imaad, who won the WESPA Youth Cup last year, finished the tournament with a 14-4 win record and a spread of 1710.Reigning National Champion, Hasham Hadi Khan finished second with 12 wins and a spread of 1004. Ali Rashid made a strong comeback on the second day to clinch the 3rd spot with an 11-7 record and a spread of 770 while Sohaib Sanaullah slipped to the 4th position.

