Thu Oct 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

Mudassar wins SANF slot

Sports

October 24, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Mudassar Razak Arain was on Wednesday elected as Secretary General of South Asian Netball Federation (SANF) for the next term of two years. Mohan Bahadur Basnet of Nepal won the election of President’s slot at the general council meeting of SANF held at Kathmandu.

Other office-bearers elected were: Senior Vice President: Hari Om (India), Vice President: Fazna Jaleel (Maldives), Joint Secretary: Deepak Lamba (Nepal) and Treasurer: Shazia Yousaf (Pakistan). Members Executive Committee: Qamarul Islam (Bangladesh) and Amit Kumar (India).

Meanwhile Mudassar Arian after being elected Secretary General of the SSNF said three international events will be held during next term which includes South Asian Men & Women Netball Championship, South Asian Youth Boys & Girls Netball Championship and South Asian Junior Girls U-16 Netball Championship. SANF has allotted events to different countries.

