S Punjab, Northern reach National T20 2nd XI final

LAHORE: Southern Punjab and Northern booked their spots in the final of the National T20 2nd XI tournament after defeating Central Punjab and Sindh respectively in the semifinals played at the National Stadium, Karachi on Wednesday. The final match will be played at the same venue on Thursday.

In the first semifinal, Central Punjab won the toss and opted to bat first. Southern Punjab’s opener Zeeshan Ashraf continued his prolific run in the tournament, the left-hander who had hit a century in his team’s first match scored 90 off 56 balls, studded with seven fours and four sixes. Zeeshan, later adjudged man-of-the-match, added 128 runs for the second wicket with Zain Abbas who made 51 off 39 balls, his innings included four fours and one six.

In the second semifinal, batting first, Sindh amassed 188 for seven. Opener Ammad Alam led the way with a 46-ball 81. The right-hander hit nine fours and three sixes in his innings. Rameez Aziz upped the ante towards the end of the innings with a 29-ball 49 that included three fours and two sixes.

Scores in brief: 1st Semifinal Central Punjab v Southern Punjab, National Stadium, Karachi: Southern Punjab 184 for 5, 20 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 90, Zain Abbas 51; Ehsan Adil 3-40, Asad Raza 2-45) Central Punjab 171 for 7, 20 overs (Usman Sallahuddin 61, Ali Waqas 33; Zulfiqar Babar 3-34, M Imran 2-22)

Man-of-the-Match: Zeeshan Ashraf

Result: Southern Punjab won by 13 runs

2nd Semifinal Sindh v Northern, National Stadium, Karachi: Sindh 188 for 7, 20 overs (Ammad Alam 81, Rameez Aziz 49; Shehzad Azam 3-31) Northern 191 for 7, 19.3 overs (Zeeshan Malik 58, Shehzad Azam 37 not out, Jamal Anwar 27 not out; Hassan Khan 3-29)

Man-of-the-Match: Shehzad Azam

Result: Northern won by three wickets.