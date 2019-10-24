Char Bagh victorious in Polo for Peace

LAHORE: Char Bagh defeated Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints by 8-6 in the Polo for Peace Cup 2019 match played here at Lahore Polo & Country Club (LPCC) on Wednesday.

Shah Qublai Alam played a heroic role in Char Bagh’s victory with a fantastic hat-trick while Shah Shamyl Alam and Kasim Ahmad Khan contributed with a brace and Makhdoom Murad Shah converted a penalty.

From the losing side, all the six goals were slammed in by Hissamj Ali Hyder but his efforts couldn’t bear fruit as his side had to face 6-8 defeat.

The first chukker of the match was fully dominated by Char Bagh as they smashed in three back-to-back goals to take 3-0 lead. Shah Qublai struck two and Makhdoom Murad hit one.

Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints bounced back in style in the second chukker by banging in a brace through Hissam Ali Hyder to reduce the margin to 3-2. But Kasim Ahmad fired in a fabulous field goal in the dying moments of the second chukker to enhance Char Bagh’s lead to 4-2.

The third chukker wss though evenly poised as both the sides scored two goal each yet the lead of Char Bagh remained intact, this time 6-4. Shah Shamyl and Kasim Ahmad converted one goal apiece for Char Bagh while Hissam banged in another brace for his side.

The fourth and last chukker was almost identical to the third one as once again, both the teams smashed in two goals each. Shah Qublai and Shah Shamyl converted one goal each for Char Bagh while Hissam Hyder struck two more goals for Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints as the match ended with Char Bagh enjoying 8-6 lead.