Guangzhou dumped out in AFC League semis

GUANGZHOU: Captain Shinzo Koroki struck five minutes after the break to put Urawa Reds into the final of the AFC Champions League with a 3-0 aggregate win over Guangzhou Evergrande on Wednesday.

The Japanese side, who led 2-0 from the semi-final first leg at home, will play Saudi giants Al-Hilal in the final of Asia’s premier club competition next month over two legs. Guangzhou’s defeat will pile the pressure on their coach Fabio Cannavaro, a World Cup winner as skipper of Italy in 2006.

In an open first half at a capacity Tianhe Stadium in southern China, Guangzhou’s Brazilian attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca had four chances to open the scoring. The former Benfica star’s best chance came when he rattled the bar as the Chinese Super League (CSL) leaders ramped up the pressure.

Cannavaro’s side were open at the back however and Yuki Abe had an excellent chance to put the tie out of sight, but his first-time snapshot was well saved by Zeng Cheng. On 35 minutes Elkeson, China’s Brazilian-born striker — wearing bandaging on his bloodied head — had a sniff of goal with a weak header. Then Talisca saw his smart swivel and left-footed strike smack off the woodwork.