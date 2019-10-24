National U-19 3-day Tournament

S Punjab thrash Balochistan

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Basit Ali’s unbeaten 107 runs and Haris Javed’s 11 wickets in the match helped Southern Punjab beat Balochistan by eight wickets on day-two of the fourth-round of National U-19 Three-Day tournament on Wednesday.

At Dring Stadium Bahawalpur, resuming their first innings on 68 for seven, Southern Punjab were dismissed for 79 in 57.3 overs. Muhammad and M Junaid took three wickets apiece while Abu Huraira grabbed two wickets for 22. In return, Balochistan in their second innings were bowled out for 116 in 38.3 overs. M Ayaz top-scored with 23 and hit two fours and as many sixes.

For Southern Punjab, Haris Javed took four wickets for 45 and ended with match figures of 11 for 116 runs. Mehboob Ahmed and M Jahangir also took three wickets each. Chasing 172 to win the match, Southern Punjab chased down the target in 45.5 overs for the loss of two wickets. Basit Ali scored an unbeaten 107 off 145 balls which included 10 fours and three sixes. Faizan Zafar remained undefeated on 36, striking five fours and a six.

At Karachi’s State Bank Stadium, Sindh resuming their first innings on 122 for one, managed to score 320 for nine in 83 overs. Taha Mahmood top-scored with 91 off 203 balls laced with six fours and two sixes. M Taha also chipped in with run-a-ball 51 which included three fours and two sixes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Amir Khan grabbed three wickets for 61 runs while Haris Khan took two wickets.

In return, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 103 for four in 47.5 overs when stumps were drawn. For Sindh, Arish Ali Khan took all four wickets for 39 runs.

At Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Central Punjab were bowled out for 214 in 61.2 overs after resuming their innings on 29 for one.

Scores in brief: Balochistan U-19 v Southern Punjab U-19, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur: Balochistan U-19 134 all-out, 43 overs (M Junaid 24; Haris Javed 7-71) and 116 all-out, 38.3 overs (M Ayaz 23; Haris Javed 4-45, M Jahangir 3-18, Mehboob Ahmed 3-29) Southern Punjab U-19 79 all-out, 57.3 overs (Basit Ali 48; M 3-14, M Junaid 3-26, Abu Huraira 2-22) and 172-2, 45.5 overs (Basit Ali 107 not out, Faizan Zafar 36 not out) Result: Southern Punjab won by eight wickets

Northern U-19 v Central Punjab U-19, Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura: Northern U-19 231 all-out, 80.4 overs (Mubasar Khan 75, Awais Abid 56, Abdul Fasih 43; Gufran Hadi 5-42, Umer Eman 3-17) and 104-5, 36 overs ( Hassan Abid 35, M Hamza Ilyas 34; M Awais 4-21) Central Punjab U-19 214 all-out, 61.2 overs (M Huraira 49, Zain Bin Farooq 47; Mubasar Khan 4-32, Akif Khan 4-51)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-19 v SindhU-19, State Bank Stadium, Karachi: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-19 180 all-out, 56.2 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 69, Salman Khan jr 59; Raza ul Hasan 4-42, Arish Ali Khan 3-42) and 103-4, 47.5 overs (Nasir Faraz 31 not out; Arish Ali Khan 4-39) Sindh U-19 320-9, 83 overs (Taha Mahmood 91, Mubashir Nawaz 60, M Taha 51, M Usman 42; Amir Khan 3-61, Haris Khan 2-53).