Pak women team named

LAHORE: The national women selection committee, headed by Urooj Mumtaz, on Wednesday announced the Pakistan team that will compete in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Lahore from Saturday.

Bangladesh will play three T20I matches and two ODIs in their tour of Lahore, the series starts with the opening T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on 26 October. Mumtaz said that before heading towards women PSL, Pakistan is working on improving cricket structure and quality of cricket at home to make it attractive for other players. “There were hardly 30 players and of them 21 were contracted that means more than 60 per cent were contracted, now we have 10 players so that it becomes something very special and to be earned, simultaneously we have also introduced match fees for the players in domestic cricket to provide them equal incentives,” she added.

Pakistan T20I team for series against Bangladesh: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz. Officials: Interim Head Coach: Iqbal Imam, trainer: Gemaal Hussain, manager: Aisha Jalil, physio: Dr Rifat Asghar Gill, analyst: Zubair Ahmed.