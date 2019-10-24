close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

PFF Secretariat employees face uncertain future

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

LAHORE: Employees of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) secretariat have said they are unclear whether PFF Normalisation Committee (NC) recognises them as PFF employees or not. “We are unclear if they (NC) recognises us or not as they want to interview us afresh” a representative of the employees said. “Question is why we are yet to be interviewed after years of our dedicated services with PFF, and if we are released from PFF then we should be straight forwardly asked as per PFF HR policy to leave,” said an employee.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports