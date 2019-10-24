PFF Secretariat employees face uncertain future

LAHORE: Employees of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) secretariat have said they are unclear whether PFF Normalisation Committee (NC) recognises them as PFF employees or not. “We are unclear if they (NC) recognises us or not as they want to interview us afresh” a representative of the employees said. “Question is why we are yet to be interviewed after years of our dedicated services with PFF, and if we are released from PFF then we should be straight forwardly asked as per PFF HR policy to leave,” said an employee.