Thu Oct 24, 2019
Bangladesh women cricketers arrive

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

LAHORE: The Bangladesh women cricket team arrived in Lahore on Wednesday to play a limited-overs series in Pakistan. Pakistan women and Bangladesh women will feature in a three-match T20I series and two one-day internationals at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The T20Is will be played from October 26 to 30, while the two ODIs will be played on November 2 and 4.All the matches of the series will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Bangladesh men’s team is scheduled to tour Pakistan in January-February next year.

