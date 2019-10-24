Bangladesh women cricketers arrive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Bangladesh women cricket team arrived in Lahore on Wednesday to play a limited-overs series in Pakistan. Pakistan women and Bangladesh women will feature in a three-match T20I series and two one-day internationals at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The T20Is will be played from October 26 to 30, while the two ODIs will be played on November 2 and 4.All the matches of the series will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Bangladesh men’s team is scheduled to tour Pakistan in January-February next year.
