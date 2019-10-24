National Games’ opening delayed

ISLAMABAD: The opening ceremony of 33rd National Games has been delayed for a day due to Kartarpur Corridor opening ceremony to be held on November 9.

The Games opening Ceremony will now be held on November 10 instead of November 9 with closing ceremony to be held on November 16. “The decision has been taken due to the heavy commitments of all the federal and provincial government officials. Everyone would be in Kartarpur on November 9 and that is the reason why have delayed the opening ceremony by a day,” one of the organizers said.

The much-awaited 33rd National Games were already rescheduled for November 9-15 instead of earlier dates of October 26-November 1. The decision was taken by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Organizing Committee and the Government of KP that has mutually agreed to reschedule the dates in wake of Maulana Fazalur Rehman to launch the Azadi March.