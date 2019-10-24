Raja concerned over selection of pacers

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricketer-turned-commenter Ramiz Raja believes that with the bowling line-up named for the Australia series, Pakistan have a very slim chances of success.

The former Test cricketer has expressed his discontent over the selection of fast bowlers Naseem Shah and M Musa, he said that the uncapped pace duo are too young to compete with the Australian batting line-up.

In his YouTube channel, he said: “On what basis have you selected the inexperienced bowlers who have never toured Australia before, although Musa Khan and Nasim Shah have potential, but they are only 18-year old.”

“Giving chance to one young bowler is understandable but you can’t base your entire attack on them specially in the longest format of the game,” he added.In five first-class games Naseem has claimed 17 wickets at an average of 18.70, while Musa has featured in seven first-class matches where he took 17 wickets at an average of 37.52.

The former batsman further said that omitting M Hasnain and all-rounder M Nawaz is beyond his understanding as the board has invested a lot in them and they could be the best choice for the tour against Australia.

“We needed a pacer like M Hasnain who could bowl at 150 KPH speed. Similarly, M Nawaz should have been selected, who is performing well and was part of the Test squad in last tour to Australia.”

“Playing against Australia in their home ground with this bowling attack, we have absolutely no chance to win,” he added.