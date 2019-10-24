Some Pak players furious at PCB’s revoking of T10 League NOC

ISLAMABAD: Some of the leading members of the Australia-bound Pakistan cricket team are furious at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decision to revoke NOC for the T10 League starting in UAE from November 15-24.

At least two of the members of the team talked to The News Wednesday evening complaining that decision to revoke the NOC and instead to start the fitness and medical camp on the same dates would never help them give their best in Australia. The PCB first issued the NOC’s to leading players to figure in the T10 League and then surprisingly on Wednesday, revoked its decision. The PCB has come out with the following hand out.

“To manage the players’ workload, continued work on their fitness levels as well as to ensure primacy and participation of its players in its premier Quaid-i-Azam Trophy, the PCB has revoked conditional NOCs of its players to feature in the T10 tournament.

The fitness and medical assessment camp will be held at the National Cricket Academy from November 13 to 25, while the seventh and 10th round matches of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy will be played between 11 November and 5 December with the five-day final scheduled in Karachi from 9-13 December.”

As if the PCB was unaware of the players workload earlier, the Board in its Wednesday hand out said that “The decision has been made in the best interest of the players as well as to continue to enhance the credibility and reputation of the new domestic structure, which has been widely covered and reported across all media outlets.”

Players questioned PCB and even Misbahul Haq stance. “We know well that head coach and team’s all in all Misbahul Haq is behind this. We have already made commitments with the organisers and that we did after getting the prior approval from the PCB,” no less than two senior players who talked to The News, said.

They believed that such a decision was taken to mentally torture these players ahead of the tour of Australia.“We are about to leave for Australia and the decision to revoke our NOC has been taken without considering the ground realities. The decision is not only unjust but tantamount to playing with the minds of players who have already given their commitments after getting the prior NOCs from the PCB,” they said.

One of the leading cricketers was too furious and requested the PCB chairman to reconsider Board decision to cancel the NOCs for T20 league. “There was hardly any genuine cause to revisit the decision. If there is any other reason for this cancellation, the PCB must come up with that. Just saying that fitness camp would be established carries no weightage.”

He said that all those active players who have been drawn to play for different teams in the league are contemplating to take up the matter with the PCB chairman.

Some leading Pakistan cricketers including M Aamir, M Irfan, Anwar Ali, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, M Husnain, Sohail Tanvir, Faheem Ashraf, Harris Rauf, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Aamir Yamin, Sohail Akhtar, M Hafeez and to represent eight different teams including Lahore Qalandars in the ten days long show.