Mitchell hints All Blacks ‘spying’ on England

TOKYO: Former New Zealand boss turned England defence coach John Mitchell has suggested the All Blacks may have been spying on their opponents ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semi-final.

England were holding a training session on Tuesday when an unidentified cameraman was spotted in one of the residential buildings overlooking their practice ground in Tokyo. Security officials with the team looked into the scene after spotting a suspicious red light. Mitchell, New Zealand’s coach when they lost a 2003 World Cup semi-final to an Australia side under the guidance of now England boss Eddie Jones, hinted the All Blacks may have been behind the incident.