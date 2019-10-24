‘No terror motive’ in Oslo ambulance rampage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OSLO: Norwegian authorities said on Wednesday that a man who allegedly stole an ambulance and ran down four pedestrians in Oslo appears to be a common criminal rather than a terrorist.
On Tuesday, the 32-year-old man slightly injured the pedestrians, including seven-month-old twins, in what police called a “deliberate” act.
He was arrested a short time later and identified as someone who already had a criminal record, and who some Norwegian media said had links to far-right groups.But “it looks now like a common criminal case that does not concern us,” said Martin Bernsen, spokesman for the PST interior security service that handles anti-terrorist matters.
”At this point, we are not treating this as a terrorist matter,” Bernsen told AFP, though he noted that the investigation was at an early stage.The lawyer rejected reported links with far-right groups.
