IT minister chairs policy committee meeting

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui chaired 33rd Policy Committee meeting of Research and Development Fund of Ignite at the committee room of Ministry of IT on Wednesday, says a press release.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting.

The Committee was briefed about the Research and Development Fund and its mandate. The Committee gave approval of the Ignite budget of Rs1,797 million for financial year 2019-20. The meeting was apprised that this budget money would be utilised for different ICT related projects of Ignite which will be helpful in creation of business opportunities, entrepreneurship and human resource development in ICT sector

Meanwhile, the federal minister for IT chaired the meeting of USF Fund Policy Committee meeting.

The meeting approved the minutes of the last meeting and endorsed the USF Fund budget of Rs2.734 million for financial year 2019-20.