Punctualityof trains has improved’

LAHORE:The Pakistan Railways claimed on Wednesday that trains punctuality (arrival and departure) has been improved up to 70 per cent with the continuous efforts of the officers and staff.

According to a statement, all trains from Lahore, Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Peshawar departed and arrived according to the schedule. Moreover, the number of freight trains from Karachi has been increased from 10 to 15 which has impacted positively on the income of the department.