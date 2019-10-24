close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 24, 2019

Punctualityof trains has improved’

Lahore

A
APP
October 24, 2019

LAHORE:The Pakistan Railways claimed on Wednesday that trains punctuality (arrival and departure) has been improved up to 70 per cent with the continuous efforts of the officers and staff.

According to a statement, all trains from Lahore, Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Peshawar departed and arrived according to the schedule. Moreover, the number of freight trains from Karachi has been increased from 10 to 15 which has impacted positively on the income of the department.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore