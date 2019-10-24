IHC grants interim bail to Akram Durrani

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday granted interim bail till November 4 to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) leader and former federal minister Akram Khan Durrani in three National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiries.

The bench also served notices on the NAB and sought its reply on next date of hearing. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, conducted hearing on bail plea of Durrani and accepted it against surety bonds worth Rs500,00 in each inquiry.

During the proceedings, the NAB prosecutor apprised the bench that three corruption inquiries were under process against the petitioner including two residential schemes of the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) and assets beyond known sources of income.