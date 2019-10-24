close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

National Games opening ceremony pushed back by a day

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The opening ceremony of the 33rd National Games has been pushed back by a day due to the event linked with opening of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

The opening ceremony of the Games will now be held on November 10, with the closing scheduled for November 16.

“The decision has been taken due to the heavy commitments of all the federal and provincial government officials,” an organiser said.

