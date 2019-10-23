Azadi March: Capital businesses warned against dealing with organisers

ISLAMABAD: The police have taken preemptive measures to counter the Oct 31 Azadi March of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F).

On the orders of top bosses, the police have launched a campaign to deter the owners of hotels, motels, guest houses, tent and catering service, generator workshops, hardware stores, welding workshops, cranes and excavator machines and sound system dealers from dealing with the dharna organisers and protesters, sources in the police and district administration told The News.

The district administration has promulgated Section 144, directing the police to take assurance from every trader not to deal with the march organisers.