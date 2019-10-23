Germany thrash Pakistan 6-1

ISLAMABAD: The Greenshirts got the first taste of European hockey in almost two years as Germany thrashed Pakistan 6-1 in the opening international match played in Monchengladbach Tuesday evening.

Pakistan scored their lone goal through Ghazanfar Ali in the 47th minute. Germany made four goals on penalty corners and were also seen dominating the field play.

Though the Greenshirts responded well following overnight jet-lag but were unable to score on the given opportunities.

No crowd or camera was allowed as the match was played in empty stadium owing to the importance of Olympic qualifiers to be played in four days time.

“Germany’s hockey officials had decided not to allow audience and cameras as they wanted their strategy to stay as secret before the Olympic qualifying match,” a Pakistan team official told ‘The News’ from the German city.

The second match will be played today (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, four new players will join the Pakistan hockey team ahead of their Olympic qualifiers in Holland as visa delays and injuries still continue to haunt the outfit.

The players who will join the team in Holland by the first available flight are Mazhar Abbas (goalkeeper), Muhammad Rizwan Junior, Muhammad Atiq Arshad and Amjad Ali Khan. Irfan Senior is yet to be issued visa from London. Waqar Younis (goalkeeper) and Hammaduddin Anjum are also waiting for their visas from the Dutch embassy in Islamabad. Two senior players Muhammad Rizwan Senior and Abu Bakar Mahmood sustained injuries during training sessions.