Tour to Australia: ‘Pakistan will miss experience in coaching’

ISLAMABAD: Former cric­ket great Javed Miandad fears lack of coaching experience will affect Pakistan’s performance in the Australia Test series, saying a former player should have accompanied the team.

Talking to ‘The News’ on the team’s selection and possibilities in the T20 and Test series, Miandad said a veteran player with experience of many trips to Australia should have been deputed with the team.

“I don’t think Misbahul Haq can alone handle the pressure of each day in Australia. You have to change your strategy every day against a powerful team on unfavourable tracks. Pre-empted strategies don’t work in Australia. You have to make strategies with changing situations,” Miandad said.

He said Pakistan have done well in many Test series and even in One-Dayers in Australia. “We won the World Cup there and also limited-overs tri-series. One of the reasons for that success was that we had some experienced cricketing brains with us. That is not the case now. Every responsibility has been given to Misbah which is asking too much.”

Miandad was also critical on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) inability to train batsmen for the tour. “Look at the pitches we are playing our domestic cricket on these days. I don’t think that those players scoring century after century on these docile pitches will show the same form on the pacers’ friendly tracks in Australia.

“Secondly, no heed was paid by the PCB to remove flaws of the batsmen inducted in the national team. Each batsman needs to be handled in a different way when it comes to working on his technique and preparing him for such a difficult tour. Sadly, that is not the case with the Pakistan team,” Miandad said.

“Pakistan’s defeat against a weak Sri Lankan team in the recent T20 series was also a result of lack of experience in the coaching department.”

The former batting genius said he remembers working on Mohammad Yousuf’s technique for four hours a day. “He had some flaws early on and I put him in the nets till the time he started realising what was lacking in him.”

Miandad, however, welcomed the inclusion of two rookie pacers in the national team. “I always support youngsters’ inclusion in the team. But they should also be given a good long run of training.

“If the team management and selectors had any plans to pick Musa Khan and Naseem Shah for the Australian tour, the youngsters should have been given opportunities against Sri Lanka. It’s always good for a youngster’s confidence to make his international debut at home.”

Miandad also spoke on coaching assignments and lack of accountability. “Why to dole out heavy amounts to coaches without knowing their utility and ability. First test their ability and then fix their salaries. Giving over Rs3 million per month to coaches and imported officials is a waste of money. Whatever there is in the PCB’s kitty belongs to the players and those cricketers who need financial support.”